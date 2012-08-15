Connecticut Woman Billed For Powering Two Streetlights Gets Reimbursed $10,500

Photo: Flickr / threefingeredlord

Grace Edwards always thought her electric bill was high, but she never bothered to do anything about it until she realised she was being charged to power two nearby streetlights.Edwards, who lives in Cheshire, Conn., only discovered the mistake when she tried to sell the home she bought in 1987 (via The Consumerist). After reading through paperwork, Edwards learned that years ago, a previous owner agreed to cover the cost of the lights.



But Edwards was determined to get her money back. She’d been paying nearly $35 a month on top of her normal bill.

“I called [Connecticut Power & Lighting], wrote letters, did it all, but they were unresponsive to any kind of reimbursement,” Edwards told the New Haven Register. “I really thought I was going to have to sue CL&P.”

Thankfully, a phone call to the state’s Office of Consumer Counsel resolved the issue in two days. CL&P agreed to reimburse Edwards $10,500 for all the times she was wrongly billed, and use “this case as a learning experience” going forward.

Of course, CL&P isn’t the only light company to come under fire. Con Ed’s decision this month to “guesstimate” electric bills due to a union strike has made New Yorkers livid, and one Abilene, Texas woman received a shock when she was billed $1,381,783.92 in June.

DON’T MISS: 11 personal finance equations you need to know >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.