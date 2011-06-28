Connecticut Unions Scramble To Reverse Vote, As Governor Readies Thousands Of Layoffs

Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy

Photo: AP

Seeking to avert 7,500 layoffs after their membership rejected a concessions deal, Connecticut union leaders are scrambling for a different result by the time the layoffs are to take effect on September 1.Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy (D) has said there will be no renegotiation of the labour agreement he reached with the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC), and that he will begin the process of laying off state employees to close the $1.6 billion hole in the budget on Friday.



A majority of state workers were behind the agreement, which would have avoided layoffs for at least four years in exchange for a two year wage freeze, But SEBAC, which negotiates with the state on behalf of public sector employees, currently requires that 14 of its 15 member unions agree to any deal.

In a rare move, four unions, including the state’s largest, rejected the advice of their leadership and SEBAC to accept the package — many rank and file believing that Malloy, who narrowly won election on the backs of public sector unions, would offer them a better agreement.

realising that won’t happen, SEBAC is examining ways of modifying its bylaws to make it easier to pass the labour deal before the layoffs take effect on September 1, the CT Mirror is reporting.

