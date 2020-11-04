Connecticut 2020 presidential election results

Madison Hall, Libertina Brandt

Connecticut has voted Democratic in every presidential election since 1992, reliably serving as a Democratic stronghold. The state has no major down-ballot races in the House, Senate, or at the gubernatorial level in the 2020 election season.

Connecticut is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and all seven congressional seats. Connecticut has seven electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be particularly competitive.

