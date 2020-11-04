Connecticut 2020 presidential election results

Connecticut has voted for a Democratic president in every election since 1992.

The state has seven electoral votes.

All seven of Connecticut’s congressional seats are held by Democrats.

See the live coverage and full results from the U.S. presidential election.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Connecticut has voted Democratic in every presidential election since 1992, reliably serving as a Democratic stronghold. The state has no major down-ballot races in the House, Senate, or at the gubernatorial level in the 2020 election season.

Connecticut is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and all seven congressional seats. Connecticut has seven electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be particularly competitive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.