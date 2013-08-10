Plane Crashes Directly Into Homes In Connecticut

A small plane has crashed into an East Haven, Conn. house, according to local news reports.

East Haven Mayor Joseph Maturo told a press conference this afternoon that one pilot and two people may have been in one home. No bodies have been recovered yet, and one of the homes was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Two children are believed to be in the home that was occupied at the time of the crash, one 13 years old and the other 1 year old, according to NBC. Their mother was also in the house at the time of the crash, but she survived and is now reportedly meeting with a priest.

A coroner has been called to the scene, according to the New Haven Register. The newspaper reports that the plane apparently hit one house, then fuel and fire ignited another.

Firefighters arrived on scene to put out a blaze that started after the crash. NBC Connecticut reports that the plane was attempting to land at Tweed New Haven Airport.

One witness told WTNH News that the plane was “sitting in a lady’s bedroom.” Another witness told The Register that it sounded like the engines on the plane cut out before it crashed into the house.

Here are some photos from the scene:

PIC: Here’s another photo of the plane crash in #EastHaven. pic.twitter.com/9ovs0MBhqg

— Jeff Saperstone (@JeffSaperstone) August 9, 2013

#Breaking: Close up look at the plane crash into the house in East Haven, Conn. http://t.co/U8ECIIdQhB pic.twitter.com/MvHx4gjntx

— WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) August 9, 2013

And a photo of the plane that crashed, courtesy of FlightAware.com:

Here’s the flight path of the plane:

We’ll be updating this post as we find out more…

