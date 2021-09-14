A mother in Connecticut and her 19-year-old daughter are both charged with storming the Capitol on January 6

the

Carla Krzywicki and Jean Lavin are seen inside the Capitol building on January 6. DOJ

A mother and daughter were arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, a CBS affiliate WFSB reported.

Jean Lavin and Carla Krzywicki face disorderly conduct and other charges.

The pair traveled to D.C. on January 6 and photos confirm they were inside of the Capitol that day, the FBI said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A mother and daughter from Canterbury, Connecticut, have been arrested on suspicion of participating in the January 6 Capitol riot, the local CBS affiliate WFSB reported.

Jean Lavin and Carla Krzywicki, 19, were arrested Tuesday on a criminal complaint from the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to WFSB.

The pair was charged with “entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building,” WFSB reported.

According to the case statement of facts, photos obtained by the Federal Bureau of Investigations show both Lavin and Krzywicki inside the Capitol on January 6.

An FBI agent who had contact with both confirmed it was them in the photos.

In a June 15 questioning by the FBI, Lavin confirmed that she and her daughter traveled to Washington, D.C. on January 6, and that she and Krzywicki followed the crowds to the Capitol once they arrived.

They entered through an unknown doorway, she reportedly said, which was green and had a broken glass window.

Once they entered the building, Lavin said they were in the building for under an hour, then left for 20 minutes, then returned inside the Capitol for 20 minutes before leaving again, according to the FBI. After that, they entered a final time “just to look around out of curiosity.”

Krzywicki’s testimony matched her mother’s, according to the court documents.