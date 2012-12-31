Connecticut Lawyer Wants To Sue The State For $100 Million Over The Sandy Hook Massacre

Police lead children away from Sandy Hook Elementary

A lawyer for a 6-year-old Newtown, Conn. shooting survivor wants to sue the state, saying his client was traumatized by screams and gunshots she heard over her school’s intercom, the AP reports.New Haven, Conn. lawyer Irving Pinsky — who has to ask the state for “permission” to sue because the state is immune from most claims — says the suit is about school security and not money.



The suit, which will seek $100 million in damages, says the state’s education department failed his client by not implementing an effective emergency response plan for students, according to the AP.

20-year-old Adam Lanza opened fire on Sandy Hook elementary on Dec. 14, killing 20 first-graders and six adults after fatally shooting his mother in the home they shared.

The elementary school had recently installed a security system requiring visitors to ring the front bell before they were allowed to enter the school, Time has reported.

It’s not clear whether principal Dawn Hochsprung turned on the school’s intercom deliberately, according to Time. But doing so may have saved many lives because it gave teachers the heads up they needed to protect their students from Lanza.

