The Highest Property Tax Payers In Connecticut

Julie Zeveloff
connecticut hedge fund houses

Photo: Bing Maps

Property taxes are a great indicator of home value, and can reveal a lot about a place.Earlier this week we showed you who paid the highest property taxes in the Hamptons; finance types and business owners overwhelmingly topped the list.

Now we’re taking a look at some of the highest property tax payers in Connecticut, based on numbers from BlockShopper. The state, home to tons of hedge fund managers, investment bankers, and high-powered attorneys, has some of the most expensive homes in the nation.

The properties with the highest tax rates are pretty evenly split between two exclusive enclaves, Greenwich and Westport, although the mansion that pays the most in taxes is located in New Canaan. And five of the 15 highest-taxed homes are located on Westport’s Beachside Avenue.

BlockShopper’s figures are all from 2010, and we’ve done our best to identify the homeowners.

*Figures from a few Connecticut towns, including Fairfield and Danbury, were not available on BlockShopper.

Egyptian mogul Ali Fayed paid $151,643 on his Pear Lane home in Greenwich

Source: BlockShopper

Toy company founders Melissa and Doug Bernstein paid $156,419 on their home on Cross Highway in Westport

Source

Source: BlockShopper

A home we believe is owned by CCMP Capital CEO Stephen Murray on Beachside Ave. in Westport was taxed $159,786

Source

Source: BlockShopper

A home on Greenwich's Indian Field Road that's owned by Vista Capital CEO Maurice Cunniffe was taxed $162,251

Source: BlockShopper

A home on Greenwich's Harbor Drive that we believe is owned by attorney James Black, which was once owned by Paul Tudor Jones, was taxed $162,821

Source

Source: BlockShopper

Author and heiress Sloan Lindemann paid $168,481 on her Indian Field Road estate in Greenwich

Source: BlockShopper

Hedge fund founder Charles Davidson paid $175,104 on his home on Byram Shore Road in Greenwich

Source

Source: BlockShopper

Ruth Bedford paid $178,299 on her home on Beachside Ave. in Westport

Source: BlockShopper

Investor and historian Malcom H. Weiner paid $182,832 on his house on Vista Drive in Greenwich

Source

Source: BlockShopper

Sears chairman Edward Lampert paid $184,880 on his Field Point Circle Home in Greenwich

Source

Source: BlockShopper

A home we believe is owned by attorney Richard Berkowitz on Beachside Ave. in Westport was taxed $192,764

Source

Source: BlockShopper

A home we believed is owned by attorneys Stuart Baker and Leslie Schreyer on Field Point Circle in Greenwich was taxed $207,518

Source, Source

Source: BlockShopper

Avenue Capital Group co-founder Marc Lasry paid $208,341 on his 10-bedroom home on Westport's Beachside Ave.

Source: BlockShopper

The wife of entertainment mogul Martin S. Davis, who passed away in 1999, paid $209,330 for her home on Beachside Ave. in Westport

Source. Source

Source: BlockShopper

Graham Capital Management founder Kenneth Tropin paid $232,728 on his West Road home in New Canaan

Source

Source: BlockShopper

Taxes are also high on Long Island

See who pays the highest property taxes in the Hamptons >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.