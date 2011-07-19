Photo: Bing Maps

Property taxes are a great indicator of home value, and can reveal a lot about a place.Earlier this week we showed you who paid the highest property taxes in the Hamptons; finance types and business owners overwhelmingly topped the list.



Now we’re taking a look at some of the highest property tax payers in Connecticut, based on numbers from BlockShopper. The state, home to tons of hedge fund managers, investment bankers, and high-powered attorneys, has some of the most expensive homes in the nation.

The properties with the highest tax rates are pretty evenly split between two exclusive enclaves, Greenwich and Westport, although the mansion that pays the most in taxes is located in New Canaan. And five of the 15 highest-taxed homes are located on Westport’s Beachside Avenue.

BlockShopper’s figures are all from 2010, and we’ve done our best to identify the homeowners.

*Figures from a few Connecticut towns, including Fairfield and Danbury, were not available on BlockShopper.

