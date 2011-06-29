Connecticut Governor Plans To Fire 5,500 State Employees As Unions Reject Compromise

Photo: Flickr

Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy announced Tuesday he will seek to fire 5,500 state employees and leave 1,000 vacancies unfilled after public employee unions rejected a $1.6 billion concession plan.While a majority of state employees voted to accept a wage freeze in exchange for a guarantee of no layoffs, the vote failed last week when it did not have the majority support of 14 of 15 employee unions.



Over 1,000 of the job cuts will come from the state Department of Corrections, the Hartford Courant reported, with nearly a quarter of positions in the Department of Transportation eliminated.

The plan comes amid news that Moody’s lowered its outlook for the state’s bond rating — which dropped to Aa2 last year due to excessive borrowing and unfunded pension obligations.

Republican Senate Minority Leader John McKinney criticised Malloy and Democratic legislators for failing to pass fiscal reforms to avoid further downgrade to the state’s bond rating.

“We missed that opportunity,” he said. “Hopefully this news will serve as a wake-up call for Thursday’s special session and our actions moving forward.”

The full list of job cuts is available here.

