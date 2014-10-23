You Can Buy This Entire 1800s Ghost Town In The US For $800,000

Auction.com Many of the buildings date back to the 1800s.

The village of Johnsonville, Connecticut was once a theme park, a textile mill, a movie set, and a ghost town. Now, the entire town can be yours for $US800,000.

Johnsonville’s founding dates back to the 1830s when was a mill town for the twine industry in Connecticut. Fast forward to 1960 when, according to Curbed, aerospace millionaire Ray Schmitt bought up all the buildings in town.

He also brought his own buildings to Johnsonville, including a Victorian-era stable and a chapel from Massachusetts, opening a quaint theme park.

By 1994, after a fight with local officials and a few fires, the park closed. Save for the movie Freedom being filmed there as well as a Billy Joel music video, the 64 acres have been left abandoned ever since.

A hotel developer did purchase the property in 2008, but after trying to unload it last year for $US2.9 million, the property is now being auctioned starting at a discounted $US800,000.

