You Can Buy This Entire 1800s Ghost Town In The US For $800,000

Dennis Green
Village Of Johnsonville 8Auction.comMany of the buildings date back to the 1800s.

The village of Johnsonville, Connecticut was once a theme park, a textile mill, a movie set, and a ghost town. Now, the entire town can be yours for $US800,000.

Johnsonville’s founding dates back to the 1830s when was a mill town for the twine industry in Connecticut. Fast forward to 1960 when, according to Curbed, aerospace millionaire Ray Schmitt bought up all the buildings in town.

He also brought his own buildings to Johnsonville, including a Victorian-era stable and a chapel from Massachusetts, opening a quaint theme park.

By 1994, after a fight with local officials and a few fires, the park closed. Save for the movie Freedom being filmed there as well as a Billy Joel music video, the 64 acres have been left abandoned ever since.

A hotel developer did purchase the property in 2008, but after trying to unload it last year for $US2.9 million, the property is now being auctioned starting at a discounted $US800,000.

Many of the original buildings from the 1800s are still standing, though they are in terrible shape.

The structures, though dilapidated, feature authentic and original colonial and Victorian design.

Fires destroyed some of the original structures, but at least eight still remain on the property.

A Victorian-style stable is one of the buildings Schmitt brought to Johnsonville.

The village has been abandoned since the 1990s, serving as a backdrop for movies and music videos.

The Johnson Millpond lies right next to the town, where in 1966 Schmitt kept a steamboat as a theme park attraction.

The 1800s-era general store also still stands in the middle of town.

The Emory Johnson Homestead is the jewel of the property, chock full of original Victorian details.

