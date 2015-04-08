An entire Connecticut ghost town is back on the market for $2.4 million after the winning bidder disappeared

Auction.com Many of the buildings date back to the 1800s.

The village of Johnsonville, Connecticut is back on the market for $US2.4 million after a potential deal fell through and the buyer disappeared, according to Curbed.

Though the bidder won the property’s auction for $US1.9 million, the deal wasn’t able to close for an unspecified reason, according to The Hartford Courant.

Johnsonville has been a theme park, a textile mill, a movie set, and a ghost town.

Johnsonville’s founding dates back to the 1830s, when it was a mill town for the twine industry in Connecticut. Fast forward to 1960, when, according to Curbed, aerospace millionaire Ray Schmitt bought up all the buildings in town. He also brought his own buildings to Johnsonville, including a Victorian-era stable and a chapel from Massachusetts, opening a quaint theme park.

By 1994, after a fight with local officials and a few fires, the park closed. Save for the movie “Freedom” being filmed there as well as a Billy Joel music video, the 62 acres have been left abandoned ever since.

A hotel developer did purchase the property in 2008, and tried to unload it in 2013 for $US2.9 million.

