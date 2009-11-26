Promotions Ordered For Connecticut Firefighters Involved In Supreme Court Affirmative Action Case

The lawsuit that served as the most controversial focus of Sonia Sotomayor’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings is officially over.



New Haven Register: A U.S. District Court judge, under instruction by the Supreme Court, Tuesday entered a judgment finding that the city violated the civil rights of a group of white firefighters when it threw out two promotional exams in 2004, and ordered the city to promote 14 of them.

The two-page, barebones order issued late Tuesday afternoon was the culmination of five years of litigation that wound all the way to the nation’s highest court — and has been the subject of a recent flurry of legal wrangling trying to prevent the promotions from happening.

The Supreme Court’s decision that the firefighters were unfairly denied promotions overturned a 2nd Circuit decision supported at the time by Sotomayor. She did not participate in the Supreme Court decision.

Though the door is closed on this matter, it will undoubtedly not be the last affirmative action case that reaches the court.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.