HOUSE OF THE DAY: 50-Acre Connecticut Estate Sells For A Mind-Boggling $US120 Million

CTNews.com reports that the Copper Beech mansion in Connecticut, which was once the most expensive home for sale in the U.S., has officially sold for $US120 million.

The home was first listed for $190 million back in May of 2013, but the 12-bedroom mansion failed to attract a buyer. The price was chopped to $US130 million in September, and after another $US10 million discount, the gorgeous Connecticut property is now in contract, though there’s no word yet on the buyer.

The 50-acre estate dates back to the 1890s, and was owned by timber magnate John Rudey. The property carried a reported $US120 million in debt, likely accounting for the sky-high initial sale price.

The 12-bedroom home has 15,000 square feet of living space, 7,000 square feet of basement and attic space, and an 1,800-foot-long driveway. There’s also a grass tennis court, innumerable gardens, apple orchard, greenhouses, 75-foot-long heated pool, and a carriage house.

The estate was listed with Christie’s International Real Estate and David Ogilvy & Associates.

