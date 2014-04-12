HOUSE OF THE DAY: 50-Acre Connecticut Estate Sells For A Mind-Boggling $US120 Million

Megan Willett
Cooper beach mansion $US190 millionDavid Ogilvy & Associates Realtors

CTNews.com reports that the Copper Beech mansion in Connecticut, which was once the most expensive home for sale in the U.S., has officially sold for $US120 million.

The home was first listed for $190 million back in May of 2013, but the 12-bedroom mansion failed to attract a buyer. The price was chopped to $US130 million in September, and after another $US10 million discount, the gorgeous Connecticut property is now in contract, though there’s no word yet on the buyer.

The 50-acre estate dates back to the 1890s, and was owned by timber magnate John Rudey. The property carried a reported $US120 million in debt, likely accounting for the sky-high initial sale price.

The 12-bedroom home has 15,000 square feet of living space, 7,000 square feet of basement and attic space, and an 1,800-foot-long driveway. There’s also a grass tennis court, innumerable gardens, apple orchard, greenhouses, 75-foot-long heated pool, and a carriage house.

The estate was listed with Christie’s International Real Estate and David Ogilvy & Associates.

Timber magnate John Rudey's former $US120 million, 50-acre estate is known as Copper Beach Farm.

It has 4,000 feet of waterfront property on Long Island Sound, as well as two offshore islands.

The gigantic property also has 15,000 square feet of living space, as well as 7,000 square feet of basement and attic space. It's huge.

The living room has a beautiful carved fireplace and French doors.

All the rooms have 12-foot ceilings, including the paneled library with its cozy fireplace.

The dining room can easily fit eight guests and has a tracery ceiling.

The huge solarium has a coffered ceiling plus tons of light and views of the water.

Or the new owners could relax on the screened porch with even more panoramas of Long Island Sound.

Facing the water is a 75-foot-long heated pool with hot tub.

Or the owners could play a few rounds on the mansion's grass tennis courts.

There are so many secret garden pathways, filled with flowers.

Or the owners could spend time in one of the estate's two greenhouses, collecting flowers and vegetables.

