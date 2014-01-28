HOUSE OF THE DAY: After A $US60 Million Discount, Connecticut Mansion Is No Longer America's Most Expensive Home

Last May, a Connecticut mansion went on the market for $190 million and became themost expensive home for sale in the U.S.

Now, that price tag has been reduced to $US130 million, meaning the property — Greenwich’s Copper Beech Farm — no longer holds that title, according to Curbed (an estate in Dallas remains on the market for $US135 million).

The 50-acre property dates back to the 1890s, and is currently owned by timber magnate John Rudey. It carries a reported $US120 million in debt, likely accounting for the sky-high initial sale price.

The 12-bedroom home has 15,000 square feet of living space, 7,000 square feet of basement and attic space, and an 1,800-foot-long driveway. There’s also a grass tennis court, innumerable gardens, apple orchard, greenhouses, 75-foot-long heated pool, and a carriage house.

The estate is currently listed with Christie’s International Real Estate and David Ogilvy & Associates.

