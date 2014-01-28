HOUSE OF THE DAY: After A $US60 Million Discount, Connecticut Mansion Is No Longer America's Most Expensive Home

Megan Willett
Cooper beach mansion $US190 millionDavid Ogilvy & Associates Realtors

Last May, a Connecticut mansion went on the market for $190 million and became themost expensive home for sale in the U.S.

Now, that price tag has been reduced to $US130 million, meaning the property — Greenwich’s Copper Beech Farm — no longer holds that title, according to Curbed (an estate in Dallas remains on the market for $US135 million).

The 50-acre property dates back to the 1890s, and is currently owned by timber magnate John Rudey. It carries a reported $US120 million in debt, likely accounting for the sky-high initial sale price.

The 12-bedroom home has 15,000 square feet of living space, 7,000 square feet of basement and attic space, and an 1,800-foot-long driveway. There’s also a grass tennis court, innumerable gardens, apple orchard, greenhouses, 75-foot-long heated pool, and a carriage house.

The estate is currently listed with Christie’s International Real Estate and David Ogilvy & Associates.

Timber magnate John Rudey's $US130 million, 50-acre estate is known as Copper Beach Farm.

Source: David Ogilvy & Associates Realtors

It has 4,000 feet of waterfront property on Long Island Sound, as well as two offshore islands.

Source: David Ogilvy & Associates Realtors

The gigantic property also has 15,000 square feet of living space, as well as 7,000 square feet of basement and attic space. It's huge.

Source: David Ogilvy & Associates Realtors

The living room has a beautiful carved fireplace and French doors.

Source: David Ogilvy & Associates Realtors

All the rooms have 12-foot ceilings, including the paneled library with its cozy fireplace.

Source: David Ogilvy & Associates Realtors

The dining room can easily fit eight guests and has a tracery ceiling.

Source: David Ogilvy & Associates Realtors

The huge solarium has a coffered ceiling plus tons of light and views of the water.

Source: David Ogilvy & Associates Realtors

Or you could relax on the screened porch with even more panoramas of Long Island Sound.

Source: David Ogilvy & Associates Realtors

Facing the water is a 75-foot-long heated pool with hot tub.

Source: David Ogilvy & Associates Realtors

Or you could play a few rounds on the mansion's grass tennis courts.

Source: David Ogilvy & Associates Realtors

There are so many secret garden pathways you could lose yourself in the flowers.

Source: David Ogilvy & Associates Realtors

Or spend your time in one of the estate's two greenhouses, collecting flowers and vegetables.

Source: David Ogilvy & Associates Realtors

All in all, it would be pretty great to live here.

Source: David Ogilvy & Associates Realtors

