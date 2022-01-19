Search

A ‘storybook’ Connecticut castle with a private helipad and links to New York City aristocracy is on sale for $6.5 million

Maria Noyen
Fairy tale meets modern tastes at Cornwall Castle. Klemm Real Estate
  • A “storybook” Connecticut castle surrounded by meadows and waterfalls is on sale for $6.5 million.
  • Cornwall Castle is a European-style property originally built for a New York City socialite in 1924.
  • Although it is steeped in history, it has plenty of modern features including a private helipad. 
A fairy tale castle with modern amenities like a private licensed helipad is now on the market for $6.5 million.
Cornwall Castle. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Klemm Real Estate
The “storybook-like residence” is nestled within Hidden Valley, Connecticut, and comes complete with winding turrets, gargoyles, and griffins.
Cornwall Castle is located within Hidden Valley, known for its forests and hiking trails. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Klemm Real Estate
It’s also got an aristocratic history. According to Cornwall Historical Society, the home was built by New York City socialite Charlotte Bronson Hunnewell as a summer getaway for her and her husband in 1924.
The castle was originally built as a New York City socialite’s summer getaway. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Cornwall Historical Society
Despite appearances, the original homeowners thought of it as a “chateau” rather than a castle, according to Cornwall Historical Society.
Wooden beams frame the ceilings in the sitting room at Cornwall Castle. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Cornwall Historical Society
It still has a castle vibe, even though it was restored and renovated by the current homeowners to blend old-world charm with modern comforts.
The dazzling white kitchen. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Klemm Real Estate
The kitchen, for example, is fully equipped with modern appliances such as a built-in coffee machine and stainless ovens.
A built-in coffee machine and a stainless steel stove feature in the kitchen. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Klemm Real Estate
Speaking of old-world charms, the dining room is lined with mahogany panels and looks fit for royalty.
The dining room is surrounded by mahogany paneling. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Klemm Real Estate
There’s also plenty of space to welcome guests, with a whopping 18 rooms within the main house, seven of which are spacious bedrooms.
The master bedroom. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Klemm Real Estate
The master bedroom has its own private sitting room and luxurious ensuite bathroom. Elsewhere, the home also has four other full baths and four half baths.
Future homeowners can soak up the valley views from the tub. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Klemm Real Estate
One of the main perks of the home is the countryside vistas, which can be soaked up on multiple terraces and balconies.
New owners will fall in love with picturesque views. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Klemm Real Estate
Not to be forgotten are the several other buildings on the sprawling 276-plus acre land, including the gatehouse and pool house.
There are multiple buildings within the 276-acre land. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Klemm Real Estate
The pool house is situated right next to the heated pool, enclosed within its own secluded area.
The Gatehouse also features four bedrooms. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Klemm Real Estate
Meanwhile, the gatehouse is basically its own home and comes with four separate bedrooms.
The gatehouse comes with extra living space. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Klemm Real Estate
Sets of ruins on the property, like these remnants of an old barn close to the gatehouse, would be great opportunities for new owners to expand.
Nearby the castle are the remnants of an old barn that burned down 10 years ago. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Klemm Real Estate
Maria Taylor, one of the co-listing agents for the castle, told Insider a new homeowner could rebuild the roof of the barn and “bring it back to its glory.”
A new homeowner could return this barn to its former glory. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Klemm Real Estate
The property brochure also says the land comes with ponds, five waterfalls, and footbridges — perfect for exploring the greenery surrounding the castle.
Ponds and footbridges are perfect for exploring the land. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Klemm Real Estate
“This magical retreat can make all your dreams come true,” Taylor said in the press release for Cornwall Castle. “It’s a feast for the senses from the moment you turn into the mile-long driveway, meticulously and tastefully restored oozing with good taste and charm.”
Cornwall Castle at dusk. Klemm Real Estate
Source: Klemm Real Estate
Maria Noyen