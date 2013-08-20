Angry Cablevision Customers In Connecticut Call 911 Over Cable Outage

Fairfield, Conn. cable customers were so panicked over a cable outage Sunday night that

they called 911 to report the “emergency,” CBS News reports.

The police department posted this message on its Facebook page Sunday evening:

NOTICE: We are receiving numerous 911 calls regarding the Cablevison outage. This is neither an emergency or a police related concern. Please direct your inquiries to Cablevision. 911 should only be called for Life Threatening Emergencies ONLY. Incidents that are not of an emergency nature may be reported to the Fairfield Police Department at (203) 254-4800. Misuse of the 911 system may result in an arrest.

Earlier this year in Tennessee, police actually arrested a man who called 911 after his cable was shut off.

It’s apparently a common problem for 911 dispatchers who have to keep the phone lines clear for actual emergencies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.