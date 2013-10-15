Internet-Connected TVs Are Revolutionizing Media Habits, And Challenging The Traditional TV Industry [Slideshow]

The Smart TV revolution will not just be led by new TV sets manufactured with built-in Internet connections.

Consumer will also adopt less expensive game consoles and set-top boxes like Roku and Apple TV, which transform traditional TVs into Smart TVs with access to app stores.

At least 20% of U.S. consumers already have their TVs connected in one of these ways.

Dan Frommer and analysts from the BI Intelligence team looked at the latest data on how the Internet is upending the legacy broadcast and cable TV industries in their stronghold: the living room. We hope you enjoy the deck.

