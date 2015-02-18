THE CONNECTED-HOME REPORT: Forecasts and growth trends for the largest consumer 'Internet of Things' market

Homes around the world are going to become smarter and more connected over the next five years.

Overall, a fair number of mainstream consumers still don’t fully understand what connected-home devices are and how they work, and so demand hasn’t reached its full potential. However, adoption and awareness is still high for such a new category. We expect the devices to become more prevalent in the next two years, when growth will peak.

In a recent report on the connected home, BI Intelligence takes a closer look at this market, and forecasts shipments and revenue growth for connected-home devices over the next five years. We also examine current consumer sentiment about these new devices, the potential opportunities and barriers the Internet of Things will face on its way to mainstream adoption, and the leading companies currently in the market.

Here are some key points from the report:

