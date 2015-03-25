Connected cars will be huge in Asia

Smart, internet-connected cars are expected to take off in the next 10 years, growing from just 7 million shipments last year to roughly 69 million in 2020. But looking at the global landscape, BI Intelligence believes Asian countries will purchase the most connected cars over the next five years.

Based on Scotiabank data charted for us by BI Intelligence, Asia, which has seen car shipments grow substantially in the region over the last 20 years, will be largely responsible for the connected car boom, with 23 million of the 41 million new cars shipped that year having an internet connection. BI Intelligence expects connected car shipments will be affected by several factors, including “increased smartphone penetration, further deployment of cell service, and a declining average selling price for the connected car.”

NOW WATCH: 7 Reasons Why The New Tesla Is Such A Big Deal



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.