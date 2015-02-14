The car dashboard is poised to become the next major digital platform driving billions of dollars in revenue

People spend 6.5 hours per week on average in their cars, and as dashboards become digital platforms it’s creating a massive new market for carmakers, digital-media companies, and even marketers. Revenues from connected services are expected to top $US152 billion by 2020.

Carmakers are offering a selection of features in their connected cars, with a special focus on entertainment apps and safety-management features.

In a new companion report from BI Intelligence to our connected-car market forecast report, we look at revenue from connected-car internet services, consumer attitudes to these services and how they will pay for them (including getting ads in return for free content), and the potential for self-driving cars.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

