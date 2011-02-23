Connect Your External Hard Drive To The Web For Cloud Access - Pogoplug @ CES 2011

Instead of dealing with recurring monthly fees for cloud storage service, Pogoplug turns your external USB hard drives into remotely accessible devices. Simply connect the Pogoplug unit to your router, plug in up to four hard drives or USB flash drives, login to their free web platform, and all your files become available online.



There’s a free desktop application for your Mac, Windows or Linux computer, enabling you to view Pogoplug files as if they are on a local drive. Mobile apps are also available, connecting your smartphone to your personal cloud storage. For more information on Pogoplug, visit www.pogoplug.com.

At CES 2011, Smallbiztechnology.com visited Pogoplug’s booth for a first-hand look.

