This Is What Happens When You Connect A 27-Year-Old Mac To Today's Internet

From the don’t-try-this-at-home category we give you a fun video showing a 27-year-old Mac PC navigating the modern Internet.

Given how fast technology changes, 27-years in tech is like over 100 human years. It’s a little like dumping someone born in 1886, (who would be 27-years-old in 1913), in the middle of the Googleplex, handing that person a smartphone and telling her to have at it.

This experiment was done by a blogger at Keacher.com (spotted by Time’s Doug Aamoth).

In geek speak, it involved a Mac Plus with an 8 Megahertz CPU, 4 megabytes of RAM, 50 MB hard drive, and 512 x 384 pixel black-and-white screen.

To compare, a Kindle Fire tablet uses a 2.2 Gigahertz CPU, has over 2 gigabytes of RAM and its screen can show 2560 pixels x 1600 pixels.

Also note that he couldn’t just turn on this computer and connect it to the ‘net. He had to connect it to a Raspberry Pi PC which could “translate” the Internet into a network connection that the old Mac understands.

But the moral of the story is … it worked … as long as you’re willing to wait four minutes for a Web page to load.

Take a look:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

