Warner Bros. might have to pay $900 million if they can't prove ghosts are real

The studio and filmmakers behind the successful “Conjuring” franchise are being sued by an author for $US900 million. The three films in the franchise grossed $US886 million at the global box office, and two more films are on the way. You can read the entire filing here.

Author Gerald Brittle wrote a book about the Warrens in 1980 called “The Demonologist.” Brittle claims that he had an exclusive agreement with Ed and Lorraine Warren, the paranormal investigators whose case files are dramatized in the “Conjuring” movies.

Warner Brothers Pictures made its own deal with the Warrens, which lead to the production of “The Conjuring,” “The Conjuring 2,” and “Annabelle.”

What makes the suit more interesting than your standard Hollywood contract dispute is the aspect dealing with the movie studio’s claim that the “Conjuring” movies weren’t based on Brittle’s book, and that they are indeed based on “historical facts.” Brittle says that can’t be possible because he (and other sceptics) posits that the Warrens’ case files about paranormal and supernatural activity are fabricated.

