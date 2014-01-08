Conjoined Baby Grey Whales Found In Mexico Could Be The First Ever Documented

Scientists in Mexico discovered what might be the first documented case of conjoined grey whale calves.

The photo above was taken by researcher Jesús Gómez and posted to the Guerrero Negro Verde Facebook page. A translation on one of photos posted to Gómez’s Facebook page reported that the whale had two heads and two tails.

Wikipedia The conjoined grey whales were found in Laguna Ojo de Liebre, also known as Scammon’s Lagoon, on Sunday. The lagoon is an important breeding ground for grey whales.

The twin whales were already dead when the bodies were found on Sunday in a lagoon on the Baja California peninsula, according to Pete Thomas, who runs an outdoors blog.

The whales were probably born before full-term since they were only about 7 feet long, Thomas said. Grey whales are normally double that size at birth.

Scammon’s Lagoon is one of three lagoons in Baja California where grey whales come to breed during the winter, before migrating back to the Arctic.

According to a translation on the Guerrero Negro Verde Facebook page, the director of the Ojo de Liebre reserve in Guerrero Negro said the phenomenon of Siamese calves is already being studied, and they have taken the carcass out of the water for further investigation.

There have been other documented cases of conjoined whales, Thomas wrote, but this is likely the first published case of a grey whale.

Here’s another photo from Facebook:

Post by Guerrero Negro Verde.

