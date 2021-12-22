Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon carjacked and robbed in Philadelphia

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon speaks during the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on Online Platforms and Market Power in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020. POOL

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was attacked at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.

She was not injured.

The suspects got away with her Acura, phone, and purse.

US Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was attacked while walking to her car Wednesday afternoon in South Philadelphia, with suspects demanding the lawmaker’s keys, her office said.

“She’s physically OK, but her vehicle and possessions are gone,” a spokesperson, Lauren Cox, told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to local ABC affiliate WPVI, Scanlon was approached near FDR Park by two armed men in a dark-colored SUV.

In a statement posted by WVPI, Scanlon’s office provided a timeline of events:

“Wednesday afternoon, at around 2:45 p.m., Congresswoman Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint in FDR Park following a meeting at that location. The Congresswoman was physically unharmed. She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety.”

Scanlon, a Democrat who represents Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District, spanning parts of Philadelphia and Delaware County, was first elected in 2018.

