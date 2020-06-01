A black congresswoman was pepper-sprayed by police while marching with George Floyd protesters in Ohio

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH).

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty represents Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives.

While marching in a protest regarding the death of George Floyd, Beatty, who is black, tried to deescalate a confrontation between protesters and police and was hit with pepper spray.

“While it was peaceful, there were times when people got off the curb, into the streets, but too much force is not the answer to this,” Beatty said.

Protests broke out across the US after a George Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Many of the protests turned violent, with law enforcement’s heavy-handed response drawing criticism.

Joyce Beatty, a black congresswoman who represents Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives, was marching in a demonstration in Columbus when a confrontation broke out between protesters and police. When she tried to deescalate the situation, she was hit with pepper spray. Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin and Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce were also pepper-sprayed in the incident.

Hardin posted a video to Twitter featuring Beatty and Boyce saying that they are ok and encouraging both protesters and police to keep demonstrations peaceful.

Just want to let folks know that when @RepBeatty @VoteBoyce and I were down at the protest we did get sprayed with mace or pepper spray. We are all ok, and we want to encourage folks, both police and protestors, to stay calm. pic.twitter.com/RDQ1p4YDRY — Shannon Hardin (@SG_Hardin) May 30, 2020

