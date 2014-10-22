Congresswoman Introducing Bill To Stop Nazis From Getting Social Security Benefits

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) is furious some former Nazis are still collecting US social security benefits and she intends to introduce a bill to take them away.

“It’s deeply disturbing and I’m deeply disturbed that these individuals continue to receive Social Security benefits even after the Justice Department identified them as Nazi war criminals,” Maloney told Business Insider on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that dozens of suspected Nazi war criminals have collected millions in benefits over the years after they were expelled from the US. The AP investigation found US officials had used Social Security payments as a negotiating tool when securing agreements for the Nazis to voluntarily give up their US citizenship and leave the country.

“My legislation would close that loophole,” the veteran Upper East Side lawmaker vowed. “If you’re a Nazi war criminal, you’re a Nazi war criminal. You should not be receiving Social Security benefits. Period.”

Maloney said there are some promising signs for her bill, including support in the Senate from Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania). The White House said Monday it agrees that these suspected war criminals should not be receiving the benefits.

However, the fact alleged Nazi war criminals are about as unsympathetic a target as one could find, Maloney said the bill’s passage is not a foregone conclusion.

“You never know. I have a great deal of respect for anything that passes the United States Congress. I think this should be a slam dunk,” she said.

Maloney has also called for an investigation into the matter at the Justice Department and the Social Security Administration. The Justice Department told Yahoo News it was reviewing the request.

As far as cutting off benefits to other people accused of serious crimes, Maloney cited terrorists as another group that should not be collecting taxpayer dollars as they enter their elderly years.

“Then I’ll look at cutting off benefits to terrorists that are deported,” she said.

