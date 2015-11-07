A congresswoman just demanded that 'SNL' dump Trump from this week's episode

Rep. Loretta Sanchez (D-California) just demanded that “Saturday Night Live” dump Republican presidential candidate and business mogul Donald Trump from this week’s episode.

“Having Mr. Trump degrades the quality of SNL’s humour because racism isn’t funny, it’s lazy, and it’s cheap,” she said. “Comedy has the power to highlight hypocrisy in society and reveal important social truths and political commentary. SNL has achieved that in the past. I hope it returns.”

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Ben Nigh.

