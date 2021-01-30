Rep. Cori Bush says she's changing offices after being 'berated' in a hallway by a maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene

Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., sits in the House Chamber after they reconvened for arguments over the objection of certifying Arizona’s Electoral College votes in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington

A Democratic congresswoman is moving offices to get away from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Rep. Cori Bush tweeted Friday that Greene and her staff “berated” her in a hallway.

Greene’s embrace of dangerous conspiracy theories have rankled her colleagues.

Rep. Cori Bush announced on Friday that she’s changing offices after a maskless Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “berated” her and her staff in a hallway.

Bush, a freshman Democrat from Missouri, said in a tweet that she decided to move offices for the safety of her staff and herself. Both Greene’s and Bush’s offices are located on the ground floor of the Longworth House Office Building, according to the congresswomen’s’ websites.

Greene, a newly-elected Republican from Georgia, has rankled colleagues on both sides of the aisle by peddling dangerous conspiracies associated with the QAnon movement and refusing to wear a mask on the Hill.

A member of Bush’s staff told Insider that the incident in question occurred on January 13, one week after the January 6 insurrection on the US Capitol, when Greene “came up from behind” Bush “ranting loudly into her phone while not wearing a mask.”

After Bush asked Greene to put on a mask, Greene then began verbally accosting Bush with a member of Greene’s staff telling her to “stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter,” the Bush staffer said. Before being elected to Congress, Bush was a racial justice and police reform activist working in the St. Louis area.



Bush added that Congress should pass a resolution she introduced in the wake of the Capitol insurrection to investigate and potentially expel members like Greene who promoted former President Donald Trump’s conspiracies that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety. I've called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 29, 2021

Punchbowl News reported on Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “directly intervened” in the matter to get Bush moved to a new office after being made aware of the altercation. The Bush staffer told Insider that the congresswoman is being moved out of Longworth to a new building altogether.

Fellow progressive congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in support of Bush and chided House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for “losing control of his caucus” and allowing threats to “go unchecked.”

Bush’s staff also cited a tweet posted on Martin Luther King Jr. Day where Greene accused Bush of leading the group of protesters who marched for police reform in an upscale part of St. Louis during the nationwide demonstrations in the summer of 2020. The group was met by wealthy lawyers Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who brandished guns at the protesters.

.@CoriBush did you denounce radical BLM violence and apologize to the McCloskey’s? “Cori Bush is a BLM activist who led the mob that called for the rape, murder, and burning of the home of Patty and Mark McCloskey of St. Louis.”@AllenWest https://t.co/mpuaFYWmUA — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) January 18, 2021

Greene’s office did not return Insider’s request for comment.

Erin Scott/Pool via AP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a ‘Trump Won’ face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office on opening day of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021

Greene won an August primary runoff in the open race for the deeply-Republican 14th Congressional District in Northwest Georgia and easily won the general election, despite the concerns of some Republicans over her history of espousing racism, Islamophobia, and conspiracy theories affiliated with the wide-ranging QAnon movement.

New reporting from the liberal media watchdog group Media Matters revealed that Greene posted in support of false conspiracy theories that the 2012 school shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School and the February 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida were staged by the government or “false flags.”

Newly-resurfaced video footage showed Greene berating and harassing Parkland student and gun control activist David Hogg as he was walking to the Capitol to meet with lawmakers in March 2019.

CNN recently reported on Facebook activity where Greene had replied to and liked postings stating that FBI agents and top Democrats including former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Pelosi should be executed.

Media Matters also uncovered a lengthy 2018 Facebook post in which Greene invoked anti-Semitic tropes to suggest that the deadly Camp Fire in California was caused by a laser from space possibly connected to Rotschchild Inc.

While McCarthy said that he would have a “conversation” with Greene about her distributing social media posts, she has not yet faced any kind of official punishment from her caucus.

Pelosi and other Democrats have slammed top Republicans for appointing Greene to the House Committee on Education and Labour given her embrace of conspiracy theories around school shootings and her actively harassing student gun reform advocates.

