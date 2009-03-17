Congressman Wants Special Tax Rate On AIG Bonus Takers

Every politician wants in on the AIG action. Obama, Cuomo and even Rep. Gary Peters (D-MI).



According to Marc Ambinder, Peters plans to propose a special tax rate to be levied solely at recipients of AIG bonuses. A tax rate aimed at employees of a specific (hated) company? That might be unprecedented. But would it be a great shock if the government levied a Wall Street tax rate? It doesn’t sound that far-fetched. Work at a bailed-out bank and the highest margina tax rate is 60%. Whatcha gonna do about it?

It’d be good news for accountants, of course.

