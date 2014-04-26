Watch This Ex-'Real World' Star/Congressman's Techno Dance Video About Selfies

Former MTV “Real World” star and Republican Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy posted a video for a techno song about all the selfies he takes on his official YouTube page Friday.

The song begins with Duffy filming himself “on the way to a town hall.”

“But first, let me take a selfie,” he says.

The video continues with a montage of Duffy’s past selfies set to a dance beat. It includes cameos from House Speaker John Boehner and Rep. Paul Ryan.

Watch Duffy’s video below.

