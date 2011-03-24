Congressman Wants Justice Department To Investigate ‘Terrorist Plans’ In Former Union Official's Bank Plot

The Blaze has obtained an exclusive letter sent from Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) to Attorney General Eric Holder regarding shocking video uncovered by The Blaze on Tuesday.



In the letter, Chaffetz references video, posted yesterday on this site, showing a one-time SEIU official, Stephen Lerner, outlining a plan to collapse the American economy — including crashing the stock market — so that unions can become more powerful.

The sinister plan is set to take place in May and includes mass homeowner mortgage strikes.

Chaffetz tells Holder “the escalation of Mr. Lerner’s threats would clearly constitute domestic terrorism and pose substantial harm to the American people and the economy.” He goes on to request Holder investigate “Mr. Lerner’s terrorist plans and notify me how the Department of Justice plans to respond to these threats.”

The letter, sent Wednesday, was also distributed to Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), chairman of the House committee on Oversight & Government Reform, and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the ranking minority member.

You can read the letter below:

March 23, 2011

The Honorable Eric H. Holder, Jr.

Attorney General

U.S. Department of Justice

950 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Washington, DC 20530-0001

Dear Attorney General Holder:

Recent media reports suggest that the former director of the Service Employees International Union’s (“SEIU”) banking and finance campaign has threatened to seriously endanger the welfare of the United States. In a forum at Pace University earlier this month, Stephen Lerner, the former SEIU official, revealed a “secret plan” to “cause a new financial crisis . . . destroy J.P. Morgan . . . and weaken Wall Street’s grip on power” by using “civil disobedience” to create “the conditions necessary for a redistribution of wealth and a change in government.”[1]

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) defines terrorism as “the unlawful use of force or violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives.”[2] The escalation of Mr. Lerner’s threats would clearly constitute domestic terrorism and pose substantial harm to the American people and the economy. I am therefore requesting that you investigate Mr. Lerner’s terrorist plans and notify me how the Department of Justice plans to respond to these threats.

The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is the principal oversight committee of the House of Representatives and may at “any time” investigate “any matter” as set forth in House Rule X. An attachment to this letter provides additional information about responding to the Committee’s request.

If you have any questions regarding this request, please do not hesitate to contact [redacted]. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

_______________________

Jason Chaffetz

cc: The Honorable Darrell Issa, Chairman

cc: The Honorable Elijah E. Cummings, Ranking Minority Member

[1] Henry Blodget, Caught on Tape: Former SEIU Official Reveals Secret Plan to Destroy JP Morgan, Crash The Stock Market, And Redistribute Wealth in America, Bus. Insider, (Mar. 22, 2011), available at http://www.businessinsider.com.au/seiu-union-plan-to-destroy-jpmorgan (last visited Mar. 22, 2011).

[2] Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice, National Institute of Justice, (Oct. 26, 2007), available at http://www.ojp.usdoj.gov/nij/topics/crime/terrorism/ (last visited Mar. 22,2011).

This post originally appeared at The Blaze.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.