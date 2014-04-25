Congressman Jokes The NSA Is 'Probably Listening' To His Conversations

New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries thinks reforming the NSA is one of the few things members of both parties can agree on — and perhaps that’s because they don’t want the intelligence agency spying on them.

“It is an issue where Democrats and Republicans in large measure are in agreement that there’s significant reform necessary related to what the NSA has been doing,” Jeffries said at a roundtable for local reporters at his office in Brooklyn Thursday. “I’ll be the first person to say, in my humble opinon, the NSA is out of control and I say that with full knowledge of the fact that the NSA is probably listening to this conversation right now.”

His comment earned laughs from the assembled reporters.

Jeffries is a Democrat who is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, which has been examining the issue of NSA reform. He described it as a prime example of an issue with bipartisan support.

“There are others who are as passionate, if not more passionate about the need to reform the NSA who are Tea Party libertarians and Republicans whose questioning of the NSA’s programs are just as sharp, just as intense, just as probing as Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee,” said Jeffries.

