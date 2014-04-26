Congressman Michael Grimm Is Going To Be Indicted

According to his attorney, Republican New York City Congressman Michael Grimm is imminently going to be indicted by a federal prosecutor.

Patton Boggs LLP partner William McGinley issued a statement to Business Insider on Friday that accused the government of having a “politically driven vendetta” against Grimm.

“After more than two years of investigation plagued by malicious leaks, violations of grand jury secrecy, and strong-arm tactics, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has disclosed its intent to file criminal charges against Congressman Grimm. We are disappointed by the government’s decision, but hardly surprised.

“From the beginning, the government has pursued a politically driven vendetta against Congressman Grimm and not an independent search for the truth,” McGinley said. “Congressman Grimm asserts his innocence of any wrongdoing. When the dust settles, he will be vindicated. Until then, he will continue to serve his constituents with the same dedication and tenacity that has characterised his lifetime of public service as a Member of Congress, Marine Corps combat veteran, and decorated FBI Special Agent.”

Politico first reported Grimm’s impending indictment with a brief breaking-news update on Twitter.

Grimm has been the target of a federal investigation into his campaign-fundraising operation since at least 2012. The investigation focused on Ofer Biton, an aide to Orthodox Jewish rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto. Biton, who pleaded guilty to visa fraud last August, directed hundreds of thousands of dollars to Grimm’s campaign between 2009 and 2010.

In January, the investigation seemed to heat up after a Texas woman named Diana Durand, who was described as Grimm’s friend and fundraiser, was arrested and charged with illegally funelling $US10,000 into his 2010 re-election effort through straw donors.

Durand’s lawyers later argued she did not understand campaign-finance laws.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider Friday.

Grimm’s office also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to his legal troubles, Grimm is facing a campaign challenge from Domenic Recchia, a former Democratic New York City Councilman. Recchia’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider on Friday.

Additional reporting from Brett LoGiurato.

