Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan spouts misinformation during his RNC speech and falsely accuses Democrats of letting 'crime, violence, and mob rule' run rampant

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan took the stage at the Republican National Convention and delivered a speech full of misinformation and falsehoods.

He also accused Democratic lawmakers of letting “crime, violence, and mob rule” run rampant.

“Democrats refuse to denounce the mob and their response to the chaos? Defund the police, defund border patrol, and defund our military. And while they’re doing all this, they’re also trying to take away your guns,” he said.

Jordan also accused the Obama administration of masterminding the Russia investigation to sabotage Trump and suggested Democrats hyped up the coronavirus pandemic to hurt Trump’s reelection chances.

Jordan is one of President Donald Trump’s biggest attack dogs on Capitol Hill and often makes headlines for hijacking congressional hearings to spread conspiracy theories.

“Look at what’s happening in American cities. Cities all run by Democrats. Crime, violence, and mob rule,” Jordan claimed falsely. “Democrats refuse to denounce the mob and their response to the chaos? Defund the police, defund border patrol, and defund our military. And while they’re doing all this, they’re also trying to take away your guns.”

“Look at the positions they have taken in the past few months,” he added. “Democrats won’t let you go to church, but they will let you protest. Democrats won’t let you go to work, but they will let you riot. Democrats won’t let you go to school, but they will let you loot.”

He also accused “the swamp” of masterminding the “Russia hoax” and the Mueller investigation to sabotage Trump.

“In spite of this unbelievable opposition, this president has said what he would do,” Jordan said.

Jordan, Trump, and other prominent Republicans have repeatedly accused the previous administration and senior officials at the FBI and DOJ of launching the Russia probe to undermine Trump’s candidacy during the 2016 election; of illegally “unmasking” the name of former national security adviser Michael Flynn in US intelligence reports; and of improperly spying on the Trump campaign, which the president and his allies dubbed “Spygate.”

A Washington Post report in May blew the “Obamagate” conspiracy to pieces when it revealed that Flynn’s name was never “masked” in the first place.

An internal investigation into the origins of the Russia probe by the DOJ’s watchdog Michael Horowitz also uncovered no evidence that the bureau illegally surveilled the Trump campaign. Horowitz also concluded that the FBI had sufficient basis to launch the investigation and that it was not politically motivated.

The internal probe did, however, fault the FBI for making significant mistakes in its application for a surveillance warrant to monitor the communications of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Jordan is one of President Donald Trump’s biggest attack dogs on Capitol Hill and often makes headlines for hijacking congressional oversight hearings to push misinformation.

At one House antitrust hearing late last month, Jordan suggested Google was secretly manipulating its search features to give the 2020 Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, an edge over Trump ahead of the November election. After Jordan was done with his questioning, Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania said, “I’d like to redirect your attention to antitrust law rather than fringe conspiracy theories.”

Jordan erupted at his colleague, saying, “We have the email,” presumably referring to an email that was leaked to Fox News in which Google’s former head of multicultural market expressed support for increasing Latinx voter turnout.

The Ohio congressman has also joined Trump in downplaying the severity of the coronavirus outbreak and suggested Democrats are intentionally overhyping the pandemic to harm Trump’s political prospects.

