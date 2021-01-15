People think a New York congressman brought an entire babka to the Trump impeachment hearings

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images, Claudia Totir/Getty Images Rep. Jerry Nadler was carrying a bag from Zabar’s, which is known for its babka.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) was spotted on C-SPAN with a bag from Zabar’s, a popular bakery in his district on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, during the impeachment debate in the House of Representatives on January 13.

A spokesperson for Nadler told the local blog West Side Rag that the Zabar’s bag contained “A babka and the constitution, what else?”

Twitter users were amused by Nadler’s bag, with one commending his “A+ New Yorking.”

Nadler’s office did not immediately respond to Insider’s inquiries.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On January 13, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, making him the first US president to ever be impeached twice. Impeachment proceedings can be tedious, but one congressman apparently came prepared.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) was spotted on C-SPAN carrying a bag from Zabar’s, a popular bakery known for its babka on Manhattan’s Upper West Side â€” part of the New York district he represents.



Read more:

Here’s how NYC food institution Eli Zabar’s makes its legendary chocolate babka



“Ibiza” director Alex Richanbach tweeted a video of Nadler walking across the House floor with the Zabar’s bag.

Jerry Nadler brought Zabar’s to the impeachment. pic.twitter.com/2Xf0GpMmr0 — Alex Richanbach (@AlexRichanbach) January 13, 2021

When asked by the local Upper West Side blog West Side Rag what the Zabar’s bag contained, a spokesperson for Nadler said, “A babka and the constitution, what else?”

People were amused by the congressman’s choice of bag, calling it “A+ New Yorking.”

Now that's how you represent your district. — Stephen S. Power (@Stephenspower) January 13, 2021

Honestly A+ New Yorking, 10/10 — Zinnia, Communist Daughter (@shellickybookey) January 13, 2021

What, you’re gonna take on an insurrectionist coup without something to nosh? — Not a dog (@royaroo) January 13, 2021

Others pointed out that the bag was the reusable kind, suggesting there was, in fact, no freshly baked babka inside.

When reached, Nadler’s New York office directed Insider to the congressman’s office in Washington, DC, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.