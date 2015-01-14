Congressman: 'Hitler Thought It More Important Than Obama To Get To Paris'

Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas) invoked Adolf Hitler in order to criticise President Barack Obama for missing Sunday’s massive anti-terror rally in France.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Weber implied that Hitler’s invasion of France during World War II showed more initiative than Obama.

“Even Adolph Hitler thought it more important than Obama to get to Paris. (For all the wrong reasons.) Obama couldn’t do it for right reasons,” Weber wrote from his verified government account.

Weber’s argument was quickly mocked and criticised. Rep. Steve Israel (D-New York) said he agreed with Weber that Obama should have gone to Paris, but labelled Weber’s tweet “vile” and an insult to Holocaust victims.

I disagree w Potus absence in Paris but Rep Randy Weber tweet is vile, desecrates holocaust victims. Cong leaders must condemn!

— Steve Israel (@RepSteveIsrael) January 13, 2015

The White House admitted on Monday that it made a mistake by not sending a high profile representative to the French rallies condemning last week’s terror attack against the French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo. The Sunday demonstrations reportedly drew more than 3 million marchers, including British Prime Minister David Cameron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

“I think it’s fair to say that we should have sent someone of a higher profile to be there,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said.

Earnest said security and logistical concerns were contributing factors to why Obama couldn’t attend the event.

AP Images A scene from the Paris anti-terror rallies.

