GOP Congressman Says There's No Such Thing As Wall Street Crime

Rep. Tom McClintock just made some friends on Wall Street.

Because financial misconduct is only criminal if a gun is involved, according to the California Republican.

ThinkProgress dug up this video of McClintock’s recent town hall meeting where a constituent asks the congressman for his “stance on Wall Street criminal practices.”

McClintock begins, “Well first of all, for a criminal practice, there has to be a gun. It’s pretty simple.”

Though, the congressman went on to decry bank bailouts, and added that individual financial decisions — smart or otherwise — are “the price we pay for the freedom to make all of the good decisions in our lives.”

Watch the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

