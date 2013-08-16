GOP Congressman Says There's No Such Thing As Wall Street Crime

Steven Perlberg
Tom mcclintockAP

Rep. Tom McClintock just made some friends on Wall Street.

Because financial misconduct is only criminal if a gun is involved, according to the California Republican.

ThinkProgress dug up this video of McClintock’s recent town hall meeting where a constituent asks the congressman for his “stance on Wall Street criminal practices.”

McClintock begins, “Well first of all, for a criminal practice, there has to be a gun. It’s pretty simple.”

Though, the congressman went on to decry bank bailouts, and added that individual financial decisions — smart or otherwise — are “the price we pay for the freedom to make all of the good decisions in our lives.”

Watch the video:

