A Congressman Used A Drone To Film An Incredible Wedding Video

In the drone’s video footage, the happy couple — Maloney, the first openly gay congressman from the Empire State, and his longtime partner, Randy Florke — can be seen having rice thrown on them as they exit a church in the upstate town of Cold Spring. The drone then flies higher for a panoramic view of the church and, later, the poolside reception.

According a New York Times report at the time, the drone “sounding like a swarm of locusts, swooped over the crowd” and apparently made some guests a little nervous.

“That thing is going to kill somebody,” Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, reportedly remarked at the event.

At a time when some elected officials avoid lavish displays of wealth, Maloney and Florke were not shy about having an ostentatious wedding bash. In addition to the drone, their wedding featured a fireworks show. According to the local weekly news site Philipstown.info, the celebration after the reception was described by one invitee as “totally incredible.”

When asked about the video, Maloney’s office noted to Business Insider that the drone company, Propellerheads Aerial Photography, is headed by a veteran who has served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

