Congressman Demands France-Like Paid Vacation Law

America may move one step closer to a full on Western European style economy.



Politico reports on a new bill to mandate paid vacation

Rep. Alan Grayson was standing in the middle of Disney World when it hit him: What Americans really need is a week of paid vacation.

So on Thursday, the Florida Democrat will introduce the Paid Vacation Act — legislation that would be the first to make paid vacation time a requirement under federal law.

The bill would require companies with more than 100 employees to offer a week of paid vacation for both full-time and part-time employees after they’ve put in a year on the job. Three years after the effective date of the law, those same companies would be required to provide two weeks of paid vacation, and companies with 50 or more employees would have to provide one week.

The idea: More vacation will stimulate the economy through fewer sick days, better productivity and happier employees. Read the full thing at Politico



The thing is, it’s not even the silliness of the idea that bothers us (we’ll just pass on that for now) it’s the way our politicians conduct business.

The dude thought of this idea at Disney World? And then he’s all “Ok, now I’m going to make this a law”? In terms of yes, this is what your politicians do with their jobs, this is one step below the Senate holding hearings on a playoff system in college football.

And then finally there’s the gossamer thinking. Hey, burnout sucks! This will stimulate the economy!

Puh-lease.

