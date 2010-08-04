Congressman Calls For Wikileaks Whistleblower To Be Executed

AP



A US Congressman has called for the bloke who leaked secret documents to Wikileaks to be executed.Congressman Mike Rogers says he supports execution for the soldier involved if he is ultimately found guilty.

This splendid example of humanity is a Republican who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, which must shorely be some mishtake.

Rogers said that Private Bradley Manning appears to be guilty of treason in time of war, which is a capital crime.

