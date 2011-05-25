Everyone's Talking About This Moment, When A Congressman Called Elizabeth Warren A Liar

Everyone is buzzing about a fiery hearing on Capitol Hill yesterday featuring consumer reformer Elizabeth Warren.



As NYT explains it, she went back and forth for a long time, with an aggressive line of questioning from Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-NC).

At one point, there was a fight over how long the hearing was supposed to be. She claimed that McHenry’s office had given a clear message about how long the hearing would be (she had other obligations) and he basically called her a liar, accusing her of making that up. Watch it. (via HuffPo and Morning Money)

