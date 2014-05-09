Congressman Begins Accepting Bitcoin Donations

Colorado Democrat Jared Polis announced Thursday that he will begin taking contributions in Bitcoin. Polis’ decision to start accepting the cryptocurrency came a day after the Federal Election Commission issued guidance for politicians who want to receive Bitcoin donations.

“I am thrilled that the FEC has chosen to take a forward looking stance on digital currencies, recognising the rights of individuals seeking alternatives to government backed currencies to participate in our democratic political process,” Polis said in a statement. “Bitcoin, and other digital currencies, are just beginning to show the world what a tremendous tool they can be; whether it is reducing transaction costs in developing nations, giving people more options for engaging in commerce, or sending Representatives dedicated to advancing personal freedom to Congress.”

Polis’ statement declared, “Jared Polis for Congress is the first campaign to begin accepting Bitcoin under the new guidance from the FEC.” Texas Congressman Steve Stockman began taking Bitcoin contributions for his unsuccessful Senate bid late last year.

In the announcement, the Polis campaign noted it would ” continue to accept dollars.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.