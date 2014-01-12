The Richest And Poorest Members Of America's Millionaire Congress [HEATMAP]

More than half of the members of Congress have a net worth above a million dollars, according to an analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics. That’s pushed upward by some impressively rich outliers like California’s Darrell Issa, but its still a pretty wealthy group.

Seth Kadish at the excellent Vizual Statistix tumblr put together a heatmap showing the wealthiest (and most indebted) members of congress out there. The Senate is significantly wealthier than the House (an average net worth of $US2.79 million versus $US0.7 million), and the wealthiest subgroup is Senate Republicans at $US2.98 million.

