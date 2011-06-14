Congressional Travel Spikes, Despite Vows Of Austerity

With gas prices pinching the wallet and the national debt mounting, members of Congress proclaim that they feel Americans’ pain and are committed to cutting back.



Just not one of their favourite perks—globetrotting to far-flung locations at the expense of taxpayers and special interests.

Lawmakers’ trips are up sharply during the first five months of 2011, erasing any memory of Hill leaders pledging just last summer to rein in travel costs, a Daily Beast review of congressional trip reports shows.

