Everything The Government Is Unofficially Funding This Year

The CBO sent a memo to the House and the Senate.



It was reminder of all of the stopgap measures that are in place.

The government is running on a series of continuing resolutions.

How big a deal is this? Potentially, it’s a very big deal. The amount involved is $969B!

There are two lists. This first one looks at the spending for which the necessary enabling legislation has already expired:

This one is for those expenditures whose authorizations expire on or before September 30 of this year:

You might rightly ask, “What’s that big chunk of money being spent on?” The biggest chunk is the military (68%). Even with partisan politics and an election year, the military will likely get its money without much of a fight. The CBO report spells out where the rest of the dough is being spent. (It runs 100 pages.) Some snippets:

General Admininstration

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 11,519,966,000

United States Marshals service

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 11,806,793,000

National Institutes of Health

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 30,689,990,000

Western Hemisphere Drug Elimination

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 1,061,000,000

Operations of the Peace Corps

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 375,000,000

Migration and refugee assistance

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 1,639,000,000

Department of State diplomatic and consular programs

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 8,275,386,000

Section 8 tenant-based housing assistance

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 18,914,369,000

Low-income home energy assistance

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 3,478,246,000

Noxious Weed Control and Eradication

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: Not Available

Brown Tree Snake Control and Eradication

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: Not Available

Assistance to trafficking victims in the United States

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 9,794,000

Administration on ageing programs

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 1,473,703,000

Bureau of labour Statistics

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 610,224,000

National Endowment for the Arts

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 292,510,000

Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 62,700,000

Project Bioshield

FY 2012 Appropriations: Not Available

Strategic Petroleum Reserve

FY 2012 Appropriations: 192,704,000

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

FY 2012 Appropriations authorised 24,693,000,000

Federal Trade Commission operations:

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 311,563,000

centres for Disease Control programs regarding infertility and sexually transmitted diseases

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 964,855,000

Corporation for Public Broadcasting

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 445,000,000

Administrative expenses for Government National Mortgage Association guarantees of mortgage-backed securities

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 19,500,000

Funds appropriated to the President for international assistance.

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 16,462,253,000

Secretary of Health and Human Services refugee and entrant assistance programs

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 769,789,000

Pacific Salmon Treaty

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 123,566,000

Nutria Eradication and Control Act

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: Not Available

Bureau of Land Management

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 973,552,000

Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: Not Available

Renewable energy research and development

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 963,000,000

Appropriations for the Coast Guard

(1) Operation and maintenance

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 7,051,054,000

(2) Acquisition, construction, rebuilding, and improvement unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 1,403,924,000

(3) Retired Pay

unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 1,400,700,000

Specialty crop research initiative

FY 2012 Appropriations authorised 100,000,000

Food animal residue avoidance database program

FY 2012 Appropriations authorised 2,500,000

National Sheep Industry Improvement centre

FY 2012 Appropriations authorised 10,000,000

Block grants for energy efficiency

FY 2012 Appropriations authorised 2,000,000,000

Central Intelligence Agency Retirement and Disability Fund

FY 2012 Appropriations authorised 514,000,000

Have a look at the report. There are hundreds of line items for expenses. Something for everyone to hate.

