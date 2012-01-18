Everything The Government Is Unofficially Funding This Year

The CBO sent a memo to the House and the Senate.
It was reminder of all of the stopgap measures that are in place.
The government is running on a series of continuing resolutions.
How big a deal is this? Potentially, it’s a very big deal. The amount involved is $969B!
There are two lists. This first one looks at the spending for which the necessary enabling legislation has already expired:
This one is for those expenditures whose authorizations expire on or before September 30 of this year:
You might rightly ask, “What’s that big chunk of money being spent on?” The biggest chunk is the military (68%). Even with partisan politics and an election year, the military will likely get its money without much of a fight. The CBO report spells out where the rest of the dough is being spent. (It runs 100 pages.) Some snippets:
General Admininstration
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 11,519,966,000
United States Marshals service
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 11,806,793,000
National Institutes of Health
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 30,689,990,000
Western Hemisphere Drug Elimination
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 1,061,000,000
Operations of the Peace Corps
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 375,000,000
Migration and refugee assistance
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 1,639,000,000
Department of State diplomatic and consular programs
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 8,275,386,000
Section 8 tenant-based housing assistance
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 18,914,369,000
Low-income home energy assistance
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 3,478,246,000
Noxious Weed Control and Eradication
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: Not Available
Brown Tree Snake Control and Eradication
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: Not Available
Assistance to trafficking victims in the United States
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 9,794,000
Administration on ageing programs
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 1,473,703,000
Bureau of labour Statistics
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 610,224,000
National Endowment for the Arts
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 292,510,000
Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 62,700,000
Project Bioshield
FY 2012 Appropriations: Not Available
Strategic Petroleum Reserve
FY 2012 Appropriations: 192,704,000
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
FY 2012 Appropriations authorised 24,693,000,000
Federal Trade Commission operations:
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 311,563,000
centres for Disease Control programs regarding infertility and sexually transmitted diseases
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 964,855,000
Corporation for Public Broadcasting
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 445,000,000
Administrative expenses for Government National Mortgage Association guarantees of mortgage-backed securities
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 19,500,000
Funds appropriated to the President for international assistance.
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 16,462,253,000
Secretary of Health and Human Services refugee and entrant assistance programs
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 769,789,000
Pacific Salmon Treaty
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 123,566,000
Nutria Eradication and Control Act
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: Not Available
Bureau of Land Management
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 973,552,000
Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: Not Available
Renewable energy research and development
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 963,000,000
Appropriations for the Coast Guard
(1) Operation and maintenance
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 7,051,054,000
(2) Acquisition, construction, rebuilding, and improvement unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 1,403,924,000
(3) Retired Pay
unauthorised FY 2012 Appropriations: 1,400,700,000
Specialty crop research initiative
FY 2012 Appropriations authorised 100,000,000
Food animal residue avoidance database program
FY 2012 Appropriations authorised 2,500,000
National Sheep Industry Improvement centre
FY 2012 Appropriations authorised 10,000,000
Block grants for energy efficiency
FY 2012 Appropriations authorised 2,000,000,000
Central Intelligence Agency Retirement and Disability Fund
FY 2012 Appropriations authorised 514,000,000
Have a look at the report. There are hundreds of line items for expenses. Something for everyone to hate.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.