DOUBLE STANDARD: Congress Can Legally Trade On Insider Information While Wall Streeters Go To Jail

It turns about that being in Congress is not about power or politics.



It’s about making money.

Congress is looking more and more like Wall Street these days as Peter Schweizer, author of Throw Them All Out, and reports by CBS’s 60 Minutes reveal that Congress elected officials have been selling and buying stocks on insider information they learned about in private meetings with public officials.

But while traders on Wall Street go to jail for such practices, in Congress, gaming the markets is perfectly legal.

Why is Congressional insider trading not shaking up America as it should?

Watch below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

