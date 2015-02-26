This congressional hopeful has an amazing YouTube page on dating advice, 'meaningless sex,' and so much more

YouTube A screenshot of one of Adler’s YouTube videos.

A long-shot candidate in a New York congressional special election has a rather unique background.

In addition to working as an autism research advocate, the candidate, Amber Adler, wrote books on dating advice and a collection of prose she described as “Emoetry,” has worked as an actress, and stars on a colourful YouTube page where she talks straight to the camera on an extremely wide range of issues.

Among the topics of her videos are: her least favourite thing about marriage, a how to guide for flipping a cracker into your mouth, Orthodox Jewish dating advice, her haircut, being dumped over Facebook, “meaningless sex and hidden agendas,” various music videos. There are also short films with Adler placing a spoon on her nose and goofing around with stuffed animals while on hold with AT&T customer service.

In a lengthy statement to Business Insider, Adler said she used social media channels like YouTube “positively change the world.”

“Over the years I’ve always wanted to positively change the world, whether it was through meeting people, writing, or social media such as Youtube. I believe it’s important to have a sense of humour about things and just like technology has evolved over the years, so have I. I am now a wife, a mother and I see our community from a perspective of responsibility and accountability,” she said.

Adler is vying for the Democratic nomination in the special election to replace former Rep. Michael Grimm (R-New York), who resigned in January after pleading guilty to tax fraud. Local Democratic insiders will select their party’s nominee on Thursday, according to sources, and Councilman Vincent Gentile (D) is the front-runner for the nod.

However, Adler believes she is the candidate who can give her party a “fresh start” and defeat the Republican nominee, District Attorney Dan Donovan (R).

With that in mind, Business Insider collected some of her more entertaining videos, most of which are under her maiden name, Amber Gristak. Watch a few of those videos and view the full statement below. (h/t JP Updates)

“AMAZING Cracker Trick ! ! ! GOOD 4 PARTY Trick”

“Orthodox Dating Advice from Mr & Mrs Adler”

“Do you believe in Fate?”

“KOSHER STYLE: the Blonde & the Spoon”

“50 First Date Questions : Jewish Dating Insight by Mrs. Adler”

“AMAZON.com / FEATURED VIDEO”

“Be My Shrink- – -GUY ADVICE WANTED”

“* * * Meaningless Sex and Hidden Agendas * * *”

“Sick VIDEO: LACED Up B4 PARTY Tonight”

And here is Adler’s full statement:

“Over the years I’ve always wanted to positively change the world, whether it was through meeting people, writing, or social media such as Youtube. I believe it’s important to have a sense of humour about things and just like technology has evolved over the years, so have I. I am now a wife, a mother and I see our community from a perspective of responsibility and accountability. It’s important to me that I connect with my community and with the constituents of NY’s Congressional District 11. I believe in NY’s Congressional District 11. I believe in the potential of its people and the unique opportunity we have to establish a new American dream. This district represents the best of what we are as Americans. The voices of this district are uniting and I will represent them with all efforts and will aggressively fight to succeed for them. I will conquer the obstacles that have stood in our way. The obstacles which have left us all waiting for that day when we break through the gates of this neglected district and enter into the life of continued success. I believe in solving the issues that affect our community. Issues like educational equality and resources for all, simplicity in small business start-up and management, and incentives for research and innovation. Rising sea levels affect this entire district and the need for a disaster strategy, which includes the accountability of insurance providers to quickly put people back in their homes after any disaster, must be achieved. In congress I will support legislature which aims to tackle the task of preventive measures for climate change. People deserve to live in dignity from the moment they enter this world until the moment they exit.”

