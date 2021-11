Cruella, Ted Lasso, and Darth Vader: Here’s what your Capitol Hill representatives wore for Halloween

Sen. Chuck Hagel (R-NE) (R) dons a paper mask and a ‘Joseph Biden for President’ t-shirt as a Halloween costume to the joy of Democratic presidental hopeful Sen. Joseph Biden (D-CT) (L) before the start of a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill October 31, 2007 in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., dressed up as boba with a straw and tapioca pearls.

In hopes of offsetting her sugar intake, Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan. dressed up as a carrot.

US Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., personified the reptilian Pokémon Charmander.

Over the weekend, members of Congress took time away from Capitol Hill to celebrate Halloween with their loved ones. However, not all federal officials chose to sport a costume. Check out which representatives and senators decided to dress up for the holiday.