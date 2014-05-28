Two Congressional Candidates Actually Debated About The Kimye Wedding

New York Republican congressional hopefuls Elise Stefanik and Matt Doheny agree on a whole host of issues including the importance of lowering taxes and whether Veteran Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki should resign. However, the pair are on completely different pages when it comes to the high-profile celebrity wedding between rapper Kanye West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian that took place in Italy last weekend.

Time Warner Cable News host Liz Benjamin asked both candidates about the nuptials during the channel’s Tuesday night debate.

“Mr. Doheny, if you had been invited, would you have attended the Kimye wedding this weekend?”

“Absolutely!” Doheny exclaimed.

“Ms. Stefanik?” Benjamin inquired.

“No, I would have been focused on Memorial Day events,” Stefanik insisted.

Doheny, a former two-time congressional candidate, and Stefanik, a former Bush administration staffer, are both vying to replace retiring Democratic Congressman Bill Owens in his upstate New York district. The winner of the June 24 Republican primary will face Democrat Aaron Woolf in what is expected to be a competitive general election.

