Congressional Candidate Sings, Shouts, And Talks To A Statue In A Bizarre Campaign Ad

screengrab via YouTube Al Salehi talks to Peter the Anteater.

California congressional candidate Al Salehi released an incredible and highly unusual campaign adon YouTube Wednesday.

The commercial begins with Salehi talking to a statue of an anteater. It also includes a Howard Dean-style shout and Salehi singing an off-key song that seems to be a remix of the popular children’s tune, “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”

“That’s where we’re going to start this democracy together,” Salehi, tells U.C. Irvine’s “Peter the Anteater” statue at the start of the ad.

Salehi, an independent running for retiring Republican Congressman John Campbell’s Orange County-based seat, goes on to spell out his website address to the inanimate object. After his chat with the statue, Salehi proceeds to talk directly to the camera about “equality in education.” He accuses the education system of allowing “kids who are not as qualified” to attend school “just because they’re a different race.”

“I am one of you. You are one of me. And together we can help this community,” Salehi says. He then gives an emotional hand gesture with a little yell and transitions to the song.

“If you want your voice to count, vote for Al. If you want your vote to count, vote with Al. If you hate the status quo and you want to let them know, vote with AL, vote for Al, vote with Al,” he sings. “I’m Al Salehi and I approve this message!”

Watch the best highlights from the ad below:

